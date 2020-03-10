MESA, Ariz. — James Stewart “Jim” Buso, 72, of Mesa, Ariz., died Feb. 11, 2020, in Mesa.
Services were Feb. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mesa. Burial was Feb. 24 in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at Phoenix, with military honors.
He was born April 21, 1947, to John and Mildred (Godfrey) Buso in Gibbon.
On Sept. 22, 1984, he married Wynona Short in Mesa.
Survivors include his wife, Wynona Buso of Mesa; four sisters, Marilyn Jensen of Holdrege, Lydia Rippe of Chapman, Linda Holsten of Gothenburg and Marla Osgood of Garland, Texas; two brothers, Jack Buso of Gibbon and Phillip Buso of Hubbardston, Mass.; and five stepchildren.
