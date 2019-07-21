Jessie Huryta, 76

Jessie M. Huryta, 76, of Grand Island died July 17, 2019, at CHI St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Jessie was born on July 21, 1942, in Bloomington to Charles and Vinnie (Caskey) Townsend. She grew up in various towns in Nebraska, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas. She was united in marriage to Donald Huryta in January of 1960. The couple made their home in Ravenna until Donald’s death in 1991. Jessie moved to Grand Island in 2004.
Jessie enjoyed farming, traveling, spending time with family and meeting new friends.
Survivors include her partner of 28 years, Joan Jones of Grand Island; son, Steven Huryta of Grand Island; stepchildren, Aaron (Tara Muchow) Jones of Las Vegas, Johanna (Rick) Ellis of Wakefield and Amanda (Todd Rollins) Andrews of Buffalo, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Jones of Longmont, Colo.; sister-in-law, Estelline Townsend of Caldwell, Kan.; nieces, Wanda, Teresa (Rex) and Ginger (Kevin); nephews, Ricky (Elaine), David and Scott, all of Kansas; and fur baby, Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Gene, Charles and Walton; sister, Charlotte, and mother-in-law, Emma.