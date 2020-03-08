KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial for Gerald R. “Jerry” Sobieszyk, of Knoxville, Iowa, is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at St. Mary’s.
Survivors include his sister, Kathy M. Dugger of Knoxville, Iowa; three nieces, Cindy Ewoldt Wisner of San Diego, Calif.; and Sandy Ewoldt Coon, and Jeanie Ewoldt Ball and her husband, Larry Ball, all of Knoxville, Iowa; a nephew and his wife, Craig and Leann Sobieszyk; and many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Seminarians Class of 2019-2020 at the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa.
Bybee and Davis Funeral Home of Knoxville is handling arrangements.
