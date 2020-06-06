LOUP CITY — Jerry Schriner 81, of Loup City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Loup City.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Jason Krause officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. All COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed for the funeral service and visitation. If you are attending the service you are required to wear a mask or face covering. The service will be livestreamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
You can sign Jerry’s guest book or leave condolences at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.