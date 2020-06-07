LOUP CITY — Jerry Schriner 81, of Loup City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home on his farm with his family at his side.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Rev. Jason Krause officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. All COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed for the service and visitation. If you are attending the service a face mask or covering is recommended. The service will be livestreamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Loup City Fire and Rescue Hall.
