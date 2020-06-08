LOUP CITY — Jerry Schriner 81, of Loup City, Nebraska died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home on his farm with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Reverend Jason Krause officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
All COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines were followed for the funeral service and visitation. If you are attending the funeral service you are required to wear a mask or face covering. The funeral service will be live streamed through the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or Loup City Fire and Rescue Hall. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry L. Schriner was born April 19, 1939, to Elmer J. and Edna (Malick) Schriner on the family farm in Franklin County. He was the oldest of four children.
Jerry graduated from Cowles High School in Cowles. After graduation he worked on a farm then began working for H&M Equipment operating large equipment and building canals. On Feb. 5, 1961, he married Carolee Hartman at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont. To this union three children were born, Brenda, David and Mitch.
While working construction, they lived in Ashton and Long Pine, eventually settling in Loup City. While living in Loup City, he operated the Phillips 66 station for five years. He was then employed by the Sherman County Bank until purchasing his farm in 1977. It was on the farm that he and Carolee raised their family. During this time, he also sold Mormons feed for 10 years.
Jerry was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, building committee for the new church, Men’s Club and on the church board.
He was also a member of the Junior Chamber, the Sherman County Fair Board for 30 years and a member of both the American Quarter Horse and American Paint Horse Associations. Jerry enjoyed raising, breaking and riding his horses. He went on numerous trail rides but his favorite was the American Paint Horse Association Annual trail ride at Fort Robinson which he began going to in 1999.
Jerry received his private pilot’s license and was a member of the Loup City Airplane Club. He enjoyed flying his Piper Tri Pacer plane that he co-owned with others. He lived an active life spending time on his boat at Sherman Reservoir, boating, skiing and fishing with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carolee, of Loup City; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Jim) Gregory of Loup City; sons and daughter-in-law, David (Melissa) Schriner of Grand Island, and Mitch Schriner also of Loup City.
Additional survivors include grandchildren Dalton, Logan and Shelby Gregory; Ashley (Chuck) Svoboda; Brandon Schriner; Logan, Grace and Madeline Stratman; Darian, Lexis, Gavin and Seth Schriner; Ashton Beard and two great-grandchildren Paisley Schriner and Micah Hayes with another great grandchild on the way. Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan Schriner, Linda (Ken) Hudson, Irene Hartman, and Susan Hartman; brother-in-law, Gerald (Margy) Hartman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Schriner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy (Gary) Gilmore, Connie (John) Miller; brothers-in-law RayDean Hartman and Dale Hartman.