HASTINGS — Jerry Dean Herndon, 83, of Hastings passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private service will be held in Hastings. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery at Hastings. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry was born March 2, 1937, in Grand Island to Ralph A. and Gladys (Hurt) Herndon. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, attended Kearney State College and Grand Island St. Francis School of Nursing, where he received a radiologic technologist degree. Jerry married Beverly Jean Jewell on May 9, 1957, in Grand Island.
Jerry worked for Mary Lanning Healthcare, retiring as administrative director of radiology. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Jerry enjoyed gardening and planting all the trees and bushes on his property. He loved the outdoors and traveling, always taking the roads less traveled.
Survivors are his wife, Beverly of Hastings; sons and spouses, Craig and Araceli Herndon of La Vista and Scott and Annette Herndon of Saronville, Neb.; grandchildren and spouses, Irieri Herndon and Trung Pham, Erandi Herndon and fiancé Tyler Derby, Michael Herndon, Noah Herndon, George Herndon, Jesse Herndon, Harrison Herndon, Andrea and Ryan Adams, and Chris Herndon; great-grandson, Jameson Adams; and sisters and spouse, Barbara and Elmer Murman of Hastings and Carole Richards of North Carolina.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; adopted son, Todd; sister, Mary Lou Clark; and brother-in-law, Mike Richards.