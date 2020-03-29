Jerry L. Domeier, 67, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Grand Island. A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date. Any memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Jerry was born Oct. 19, 1952, in Hastings to Dean and Deloris (Unterseher) Domeier. He grew up in Sutton and graduated from Sutton High School. Jerry married Janice in May of 2004 in Hastings, after which the couple lived in Grand Island. Jerry was the owner of the D&D Bakery in Sutton.
After Jerry closed the bakery he moved to Grand Island and began to work for Cabela’s. Once he retired, Jerry enjoyed working for Fonner Park during their live racing.
Jerry loved to fish, watch Nebraska football, old Westerns and “Star Wars” movies, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
The marriage of Jerry and Janice in 2004 blended a loving family that included five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Jason Domeier of Cowles, Laura (Matt Rollins) Domeier of Omaha and Candice (Scott) Ehret of Tacoma, Wash.; stepson, Todd Kreutz of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings Bruce (Diana) Domeier, Deb (Larry) Meyer and Vicki (Rick Alexander) Goetz.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Deloris Domeier; stepson, Chris Kreutz; and many aunts and uncles.