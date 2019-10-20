Jerry E. Dingwerth, 71, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Jerry.
Jerry was born on Jan. 13, 1948, at Grand Island, the son of Edward and Shirley (McGuire) Dingwerth.
He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in the class of 1966. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in management from Kearney State College.
In 1970, Jerry married Carol Zuehlke. This union was blessed with daughters Tammy and Shelley. Later, he was united in marriage to Donna Schipman on Aug. 28, 1993.
Jerry worked for Red Rooster Auto Parts, then retired from Chief Fabrication. He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion. His enjoyments included Husker football and volleyball, golfing, bowling and his dogs. His greatest treasure was his family, especially time spent with his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna; two daughters, Tammy (John) Dahlstrom of Omaha and Shelley (Mike) Loewe of Albany, Ga.; grandchildren, Jackson and Avery Dahlstrom and Madison and Tyler Loewe; and his sister, Debi (Jerry) Pieper of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
