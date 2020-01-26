WOOD RIVER — Jerry Gene Dimmitt, 78, of Wood River passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
To honor Jerry’s wishes, cremation was chosen. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of Jerry’s life will be held following the gathering.
Jerry was born March 30, 1941, in Grand Island, the son of Roy and Eva (Fox) Dimmitt. He grew up and attended school in Grand Island.
On Feb. 14, 1981, Jerry married Patricia “Patty” DeMary. They eventually made their home in rural Wood River. Jerry was the owner of Dimmitt Construction.
Jerry was a collector of many things, but he especially loved collecting and working on cars. He didn’t seem to know a stranger and enjoyed nothing as much as visiting over coffee or a meal. His grandkids were his pride and joy. He would have done anything for them.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 38 years, Patty; his children, Todd (Brookly) Dimmitt of Grand Island and their children, Zac and Ty (Brianna), Tammie Dimmitt of Grand Island and her son, Austin Anderson, and Jasen (Mandy) Dimmitt of Wood River and their children, Courtney, Madisen and Keelie; a brother, Rolland (Rae) Dimmitt of Grand Island; a sister, Mellie Milander of Grand Island; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Betty Dimmitt; and sisters, Doll DeBlase, Darlene Nelson and Bonnie Hodgson.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.