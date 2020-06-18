BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — Jerry Lee Colborn was born in Palmer on Oct. 12, 1935, to Lisle Colborn and Rena (Ferris) Colborn and passed away May 10, 2020, at Fraser-Hope Lodge in British Columbia, Canada. He will be laid to rest in Palmer in accordance with his wishes and a memorial will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.
Jerry left Palmer in 1940 at the age of 5 when his family moved to California. He finished his education in Los Angeles. Jerry joined the Navy after graduation and traveled to distant places. He met his wife, Joan, and they were married in 1957 and had three daughters. After leaving the Navy, Jerry became a journeyman tile setter, a trade he enjoyed very much and excelled at. In 1975, Jerry and Joan and the family moved from California to British Columbia, where Jerry started a tile business. Throughout his life, Jerry thought of Palmer and his early childhood there, which was a happy time when everyone in town was his friend. When Jerry retired in 2000 at the age of 65, he decided to return to Palmer, where he enjoyed genealogy research and learning more about his family history. The Colborn family is part of the early settlers of the Palmer area and he was proud to be one of the descendants. In 2010, Jerry returned to Canada to be closer to his remaining children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Judy Colborn, of Canada; brother, Ralph Colborn (Cary), of California; as well as 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by ex-wife, Joan (LaCourse) Colborn, in 2013; daughters, Jeri Lee DeMille in 1991, and Jamie Sunderland in 2019; as well as brothers, Virgil Colborn and Abram Colborn; and sister, Beth Whitley.