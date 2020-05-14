Jeremy Leth, 39

CENTRAL CITY — Jeremy R. Leth, 39, of Central City died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Jeremy Rodell Leth was born on Sept. 22, 1980, in Grand Island to Kent Leth and Kristi McClure. Jeremy grew up in Central City until moving to Cairo in Middle School. He graduated from Centura High School in 1999. Following his graduation Jeremy and his twin brother, Joshua, enlisted into the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he moved to Denver, Colo. While in Denver he would coach gymnastics at gyms in Aurora and Thornton. Jeremy then moved to Colfax, Iowa, where he would find his Lord and Savior, while attending Teen Challenge. There they were able to walk him through his entire journey of building his relationship with his Lord. His faith would always be extremely important to him throughout the rest of his life. In 2005, Jeremy moved back to Central City, where he helped his mother, Kristi at Prime Time Steakhouse in Chapman until 2009. He then moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he remained until 2019, when he moved back to Central City.
Jeremy had a vibrant personality that drew people to him. He enjoyed gymnastics, reading and he loved all types of music.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kristi (Skeet) McClure of Central City; his father, Kent Leth of Grand Island; his twin brother, Joshua Leth of Central City; his brother, Ben Thompson of Central City; his half sister, Sarah Leth of Central City; and his nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Gordon Schultz and Maxon and Sharon Leth.