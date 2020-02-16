ST. PAUL — Jeremiah Geoffrey Gibson, Jr. “JJ”, 8, of St. Paul, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Pastor Jonathan Gonifas of Restoration Worship Center will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expenses.
Jeremiah Jr. was born Jan. 23, 2012, in Omaha, at Creighton University, the son of Jeremiah Sr. and Jennifer (Smidt) Gibson. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and was in second grade at St. Paul Public School.
JJ was a bright little boy who was loved by so many, and he loved many. He had a beautiful heart full of love; his family was his meaning to life, especially his sisters, Dakota and Gabrielle, who were his best friends.
He enjoyed time with his Uncle Josh, playing video games and keeping his Grandpa Leland in check. He really enjoyed keeping Grandma Kim on the go; never was there a dull moment with this little guy. His life here with us was short, but he touched everyone he met. Some of his favorite things to do were riding bikes with his sisters and playing with his Hot Wheels; he loved his Grave Digger.
He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah Sr. and Jennifer Gibson of St. Paul; sisters, Dakota and Gabrielle Gibson; grandparents, Leland and Kim Smidt of Scotia, Mary Ann Gibson of Grand Island and Jeffrey (Jackie) Gibson of Steele City; uncles, Justin (Cassie Parde) Smidt of St. Paul, Josh Smidt of Scotia and Freddy Gibson of Grand Island; aunt, Samantha Gibson of Grand Island; close family, Dick Jr., Pam, Cody, Tanner, Brittney, Lydia and Aaron Fieldgrove, all of Grand Island; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ed and Gloria Stoltenberg; great-grandma and grandpa Collamer; great-grandma Gibson; great-grandpa Betz; and uncle, Leland Smidt Jr.