LINCOLN — Jerald Oswald, 59, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Jerald Lee Oswald, the son of Walter M. and Patricia (Dolloff) Oswald, was born at Grand Island, on Aug. 9, 1959, and passed away at Lincoln, on July 1, 2019, at the age of 59.
He grew up on the family farm near Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1977. After graduation, he attended UNL.
He was united in marriage to Monica Hines. To this union, Jessica (Oswald) Lawrence was born. On Aug. 4, 1987, he was united in marriage to LaRae Zimmerman. To this union, Aaron Oswald was born.
He was very skilled mechanically and worked at Cushman’s building golf carts, later to work at Safelite Auto Glass and eventually owned and operated Jerry’s Glass. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his radio control boats.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his children, Jessica (Vernon Lawrence) of Red Bluff, Calif., and Aaron of Alda; mother, Patricia of Aurora; and brother, Jay (Tina) Oswald of Aurora. He is also survived by aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jeanette.