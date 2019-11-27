Jeffrey Hoeft, 25

OMAHA — Jeffrey R. Hoeft, 25, of Omaha was born Feb. 3, 1984, and died Nov. 23, 2019.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.
Jeffrey was a Purple Heart recipient.
He is survived by daughter, McKenna and her mother, Bridget; parents, Jackie Hoeft (Tom Mayhan) and Don Hoeft Jr. (Ann Marie); brother, Joe; grandparents, Dinah and Don Downen and Don W. Hoeft Sr.; special friend, Beca Debban; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is in charge of arrangements.