Jeffrey Hoeft, 25

OMAHA — Jeffrey R. Hoeft, 25, of Omaha was born Feb. 3, 1984, and died Nov. 23, 2019.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.

Jeffrey was a Purple Heart recipient.

He is survived by daughter, McKenna and her mother, Bridget; parents, Jackie Hoeft (Tom Mayhan) and Don Hoeft Jr. (Ann Marie); brother, Joe; grandparents, Dinah and Don Downen and Don W. Hoeft Sr.; special friend, Beca Debban; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.heafeyheafey.com.

