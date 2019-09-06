Jeffrey Gnadt, 57

AURORA, Colo. — Jeffrey Dean Gnadt, 57, of Aurora, Colo., and formerly of Grand Island, died Aug. 20, 2019, in a car accident in Gunnison, Colo. while on vacation with family.
A family service and burial will be at later date.
Jeff was born on April 27, 1962, in Dodge City, Kan. to Ken and Bonnie (Brannagan) Gnadt and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Throughout his younger years the family lived in Kansas, Texas, Minnesota and Iowa before settling in Nebraska. When Jeff was 12 years old the family moved to Grand Island where he attended Barr Junior High and then Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1980.
After graduating Jeff joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Carl Vinson Supercarrier from its maiden voyage and throughout his career with the Navy traveling around the world.
In 1986, after his time in the Navy and later in the Naval Reserve, he attended college at the University of Nebraska in Kearney, graduating in 1990. After college Jeff moved to Denver, Colo., settling in Aurora.
Throughout Jeff’s career, he was a graphic artist in Denver and surrounding cities.
Jeff enjoyed traveling everywhere, especially with his dad, Ken, when in 1989, they backpacked through China and eastern Europe. Jeff always enjoyed family holidays and was always ready to plan the next event. Jeff loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed fixing up his home and working in his yard.
Survivors include his brothers and sister, Jim and Christy Gnadt of Grand Island, John and Jayne Gnadt of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Jerry and Amy Gnadt of Englewood, Colo., and Chris and Janet Gnadt Ringel of Fort Worth, Texas; four nieces and nephews, Brittany Ringel Walton of Houston, Texas, Jordan Ringel of Crested Butte, Colo., Eli Ringel of Fort Worth, Texas, and Chelsea Ringel Cox of Grapevine, Texas; six great-nieces and nephews, Heidi, Camille, Allison, Catherine, Henry and William and another baby on the way.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Bonnie Gnadt of Grand Island; and grandparents, Vern and Louise Brannagan of Lake Elbo, Kan., and Clarence and Edna Gnadt of Alma, Kan.