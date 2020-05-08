GREELEY — Jeff T. Welch, 57, of Greeley died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Greeley.
Jeff chose to be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held in the Church of the Visitation Catholic Cemetery at O’Connor near Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will officiate.
When the COVID-19 pandemic eases, a Mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Jeff was born on Aug. 30, 1962, at Evergreen Park, Ill., the son of Bernadine V. (Wells) and Arthur F. Welch Jr. Jeff grew up in Chicago, where he received his education and later worked in home remodeling and construction.
In 2017, he retired to Greeley, where he tried his hand at farming. Jeff enjoyed refurbishing old tractors and loved being out on the farm.
He is survived by his mother, Bernadine “Buzz” Welch, of St. Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Michele “Mickie” and John Consola of Frankfort, Ill.; brother and sister-in-law, Art and Debbie Welch of Chicago; sister-in-law, Kathy Welch of Havelock, N.C.; and six nieces and nephews, John and Lupe Consola, Danielle Consola, Catherine Consola, Laura and Eric Rowe, Brendan Welch and Cpl. Justin Welch; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur F. Welch Jr.; brother, Stephen Welch; niece, Heather Consola; and grandparents, Alfred and Frances Wells and Arthur and Anna Welch Sr.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Jeff’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.