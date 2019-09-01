ALDA — Letha J. “Jeanie” McIntosh, 62, of Alda died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow at the Alda Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Alda Community Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Alda United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Jeanie was born Sept. 1, 1956, at Cherry County Memorial Hospital in Valentine to Gene and Letha (Newland) Bartlett. She lived in Valentine until the family moved to Alda in 1965. She attended Valentine Public School, Alda Public School and Wood River Rural High School graduating in 1975. She then earned a diploma from the Grand Island School of Business.
She married Gene McIntosh on Dec. 2, 1978, at the Cairo Methodist Church and resided in Alda. In 1982, they moved to Texas while Gene was in the Air Force and then moved back to Alda in 1985. Jeanie ran an in-home daycare when her children were young and was later employed by the Alda Grill & Grocery and Leon Plastics. She was most recently employed with Principal Financial Group for over 12 years as a retirement specialist in the annuities area.
She was an active member of the Alda United Methodist Church. She previously served on the Alda Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Alda school board. When not working, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, reading books and volunteering with her church.
Survivors of the immediate family include her son, Robert (Rachel) McIntosh, and daughter, Jessica (Justin) Valasek; five grandchildren, Jayda Andersen, Robert (Bob) McIntosh II, Samson (Sam) McIntosh, Kallie Valasek and Jack Valasek; mother, Letha Bartlett; sister, Janet (Ron) Miles; brother, Dave (Marsha) Bartlett; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Gene) Bartlett.