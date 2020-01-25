CENTRAL CITY — Jeanette Joyce Hawthorne, 82, of Central City died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church.
Jeanette was born on Nov. 10, 1937, on the family farm southeast of St. Libory, the daughter of Walter and Florence (Müller) Peters. She attended grade school at Zion Lutheran parochial school in Worms and later attended high school and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.
She was united in marriage to Ronald A. Hawthorne on June 26, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. This past year the couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. The couple were blessed with three sons: Tom, Scott and Dave.
Ron and Jeanette farmed northwest of St. Libory and operated a Grade A Dairy, in which Jeanette was hands-on with the dairy operation. On May 17, 1969, the family moved to Central City, where Ron was employed by Bill’s Volume Sales. In 1973, Ron and Jeanette went into business for themselves, starting Central Scale Service, which later evolved into Central City Scale, Inc.
Jeanette also worked at the Central City Middle School as a secretary for several years, later working at Skagway in Grand Island in customer service. In 1985, Ron and Jeanette moved back to the farm near St. Libory. They lived on the farm until 1996, when they returned to Central City to follow their grandchildren’s events.
For several years, Jeanette was a resident at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living in Grand Island, until later moving into Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
Jeanette was longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Worms and later joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. She belonged to several card clubs, where she loved playing sheep’s head, bunco, and hand & foot. Jeanette was a fabulous cook; one of the family favorites was her potato salad. Her greatest enjoyment came from the time she spent with her husband, sons and their families.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron of Central City; sons and their spouses, Tom and Hanna Hawthorne and Scott and Deb Hawthorne, all of Central City, and Dave Hawthorne of St. Libory; her grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Matt (Bobbi), Annie, Jon (Brooke) and Joe; her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Hayes, Jaxon, Jameson, Raelyn, Brynlee and Nash; sister-in-law, Velda Peters of St. Paul; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Samuel Hawthorne; and brother, Butch Peters.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
