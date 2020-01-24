CENTRAL CITY — Jeanette Joyce Hawthorne, 82, of Central City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Worms.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
