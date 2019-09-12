PHOENIX — Jean (Williams) Sherrill, 71, died on Aug. 2, 2019, in Phoenix after a long battle with cancer.
A private service was held at her home following cremation.
Jean was born April 5, 1948, to Richard and Evelyn Williams in Cleveland, Ohio. After college, Jean returned to Grand Island to teach at Trinity Lutheran School. It was there that she met and married Thomas Sherrill, and they moved to Phoenix to start a family. After receiving her master’s degree in education, she dedicated her life to children, teaching seventh and eighth grade at Royal Palm and Christ Lutheran schools. Jean had a passion for poetry and writing, and her students will tell you that she was that one special teacher who changed their lives.
After retiring in 2013, Jean enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families, playing in the pool and teaching her granddaughter to bake. She loved her hot Arizona outdoor activities, but never lost sight of her Midwestern, Nebraska roots.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Katrina Jean and Nikki Jo; their husbands, Mike Brewer and Chad Kime; and her beloved grandbabies, Kayley Jean, and Skylar David. Other survivors include sisters, Jackie Williams and Jan LaPrelle, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by both parents, and her ex-husband and friend, Thomas Sherrill.