CAIRO — Jean M. Oltman, 93, of Cairo died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Cairo United Methodist Church. Rev. Cat Love will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cairo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jean was born on Nov. 15, 1926 in Odell to Fred and Mildred (Coleman) Krueger. She grew up on the farm near Odell and graduated from Odell High School.
On Aug. 8, 1945, Jean was united in marriage to Raymond C. Oltman at the farm in Odell, after which the couple lived in Beatrice for three years, and then moved to a farm outside Hallem. They lived in Lincoln from 1960 until 1985, at which time they retired to Cairo.
Jean was a member of the Cairo Methodist Church and women’s group at church. She also was a volunteer at Westridge School in Grand Island. Jean enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jean is survived by children, Cindy (Mark) Barnett of Grand Island, Cheri (Lowell) Larsen of Wolbach, Ray (Rebecca) Oltman of Herman; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Paul Oltman of Effingham, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; and two sons-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to the Quick Response Team or to the Cairo United Methodist Church. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.