CAIRO — Jean M. Oltman, 93, of Cairo died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan, 2, 2020, at the Cairo United Methodist Church. The Rev. Cat Love will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cairo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
