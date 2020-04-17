LOUP CITY — Ora “Jean” Jean Kovarik, 83, of Loup City died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. Following CDC guidelines, there will be no more than 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time for visitation. Please follow all other CDC guidelines.
Cremation will follow the service and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kovarik family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Kovarik family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Ora Jean (Wilson) Kovarik was born Feb. 24, 1937, at Scott City, Kan., to Clyde D. and Ora Mae (Keatley) Wilson. She grew up and attended school at Miar Valley in Valley County.
On June 23, 1952, she married Frank Kovarik at Broken Bow. Seven children were born: Carol, Sharon, Joe, David, Sandy, Pam and Fran.
Frank and Jean lived in Loup City from 1952 to 1957, when they moved to Ravenna. They resided in Ravenna until 1962, when they moved back to Loup City, where she spent the rest of her life.
Ora Jean was a devoted housewife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Ora Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol Cech and Sharon (Larry) Schwaderer, both of Loup City; son, Joe (Willie) Kovarik of Grand Island; daughters, Sandy (Carlos) Campa of Kearney, Pam (Jim) Ritz of Loup City and Fran (David) Mendez of Allen, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alta May of Red Cloud; and brother, Clyde Wilson, Jr. of Beloit, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, David; grandson, David James; parents; brothers, Alvin, Harold and Duwane; and sister, Donna.