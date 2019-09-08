ARCADIA — Jean A. Hawley, 80, of Arcadia died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, with her loving family at her side.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arcadia Community Building, with Pastor Marlin Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcadia City Cemetery at Arcadia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Arcadia Community Building. Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue, Gideons or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Ann Sybrant Hawley passed away Sept. 5, 2019, in Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City. Jean was born May 10, 1939, in Grand Island to Ray and Vivian (Knephoff) Sybrant.
Ray moved the family to a farm at Boelus in 1944. They moved in 1947 to a farm north of Arcadia, where Jean attended Pleasant Valley School and then Arcadia High School.
Jean married Gene Hawley on Feb. 27, 1956. Kearney was their home from May of 1958 until 1964, when they purchased the 160-acre farm from Ray that Jean grew up on. This was her home until the end.
Early in this endeavor with Gene she started a dairy while being a mom to three small children. First two cows, then another, and another, while Gene earned a steady income working construction on Interstate 80. After some income was established from the dairy, Gene was able to stay home and the farm grew to include hogs and beef.
A new grade-A dairy barn in 1969 was Jean’s station in life for the next 30 years. She didn’t seem to mind, as it was her way to contribute and she full-well knew the value of what she was doing. She was so sad the day the milk cows were no longer needed and were sold. The farm had grown to over 1,000 acres.
Jean was mom to five children, loved country and gospel music, and playing cards, mainly pinochle and pitch — and she took her pinochle very seriously. She was well-known by family and friends for her ability to bake chocolate cakes, brownies and pies. But she never failed to say, “Let’s make some fudge,” when there were people in the house, if she didn’t already have it made. She was a huge fan of Brach’s chocolate stars and coke.
Jean not only served her family faithfully, but was on the school board for many years, served on the election board, and taught Sunday school for many years.
Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene; children, Rick (Susan) of Omaha, Marlin (Shirley) of Weirton, W.Va., Robbin (Doug) Masters of Arcadia, and David (Tammy) of Buckeye, Ariz. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Jean) Sybrant of Greenville, Tenn., and Darrel (Donna) Sybrant of Broken Bow; and her sister, Lois (Harold) Holeman of Waukesha, Wis.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Vivian Sybrant; her son, Danny; her brother, Larry; and her sister-in-law, Wilma Sybrant.