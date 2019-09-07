ARCADIA — Jean A. Hawley, 80, of Arcadia died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City with her loving family at her side.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Arcadia Community Building with Pastor Marlin Hawley officiating. Burial will follow at the Arcadia City Cemetery in Arcadia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Arcadia Community Building. Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue, Gideons or donor’s choice.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

