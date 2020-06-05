Jean Bagwell, 73, of Grand Island, formerly of Valentine, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Grand Island.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the cemetery in Crookston. The burial will follow.
Mrs. Bagwell’s survivors include her husband, Ron, of Grand Island; son, Bob, of Lincoln; daughter, Pam Battershaw, of Valentine; and sisters, Bev Zahl of North Platte and Connie Schaefer of North Platte,
Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of service arrangements.
