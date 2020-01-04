Jayne Ann Decker, 70, of Grand Island went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, with visitation the hour prior. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the First Presbyterian Columbarium.
Services are entrusted with All Faiths Funeral Home.
Jayne was born on April 7, 1949, in Norfolk, daughter of Donald D. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Volk) Bierman.
Jayne grew up along with her four brothers near Meadow Grove and Battle Creek. She graduated from Battle Creek and continued her education at the University at Lincoln. Jayne earned her bachelor’s degree in family consumer economics and her master’s degree in human development. With her education she was able to realize her passion from childhood as an avid 4-H member and help others reap the benefits that 4-H offer. Jayne was employed by the Hamilton and Merrick County Extension offices before moving to Grand Island, where she was employed by the Hall County Extension Office.
On June 25, 1977, she was united in marriage to Richard Decker. The couple made their home in Grand Island and Jayne gained four stepchildren.
Jayne was a former church deacon and member of Frist Presbyterian Church. Jayne was also active in the Church Sewing for a Mission and Prayer Shawl Mission. She was a Rotarian and a member of Morning Glories Garden Club; she coordinated the caregiver classes at Central Community College; and was a member of Elder Issues. She and her husband were active in Spring Creek Saddle Club.
Jayne is survived by her stepchildren, Marvin (Jill) Decker of Union, Barry (Robyn) Decker of Grand Island, Annette (Dan) Waetzig of Garden City, Kan.; grandchildren, Tina, Susan, Gary, Josh, Kasey, Amy and Auston; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Mark (Sharon) Bierman of Battle Creek, Joel (Michele) Bierman of Battle Creek, Lyndon (Susan) Bierman of Battle Creek and Bryan (Dow) Bierman of Amarillo, Texas; along with numerous friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and stepdaughter, Val Potter.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island.
Condolences may be left for Jayne’s family at www.giallfaiths.com