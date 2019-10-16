Jay Stines, 62

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Jay Edward Stines, 62, of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Sun City.
There will be a celebration of his life in Grand Island from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, (a Husker bye week) at the Platt-Duetsche Club, 1315 W. Anna. In honor of Jay’s enthusiasm for college football, please feel free to wear your favorite team colors.
Jay was born July 2, 1957, in Evansville, Ind., to James and Dorothy (Kanzler) Stines. The Stines family moved to Grand Island in 1969. Jay graduated from Northwest High School in 1975. He married Loretta Houselog on June 11, 1988. He worked for Overhead Door Corporation and various Overhead Door Distributors in Nebraska, South Dakota and New Mexico from 1977 to 2011. He and Loretta then moved to Aberdeen, S.D., where he managed Dakota Doors until his retirement to Sun City in 2015.
Jay enjoyed the last four years of his life being retired. He did handyman jobs and small construction projects for neighbors and friends, as well as doing all the honey-do projects and remodeling around his own homes with his BFF brother-in-law, Greg. He also enjoyed a paper route where he threw papers from his golf cart. Jay loved the life that he and Loretta had created in Arizona.
Jay chose to be an organ donor, so his body went to the Donor Network before being cremated.
Jay also had a great love for golden retrievers, which he had all of his adult life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family which will then be sent on to Arizona Golden Rescue. It is a non-profit that rescues and places golden retrievers in “forever homes.”
Survivors include his wife, Loretta of Sun City; brothers, Ken (Rhonda) Stines of Kansas City, Mo., Dr. Mark (Carol) Stines of Grand Island; in-laws, Monica and Tim Taber of Doniphan, Greg and Cindy Houselog of Grand Island and Sun City, Jonette Gakle of Peoria, Ariz; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; as well as his loyal golden retriever, Buddy.