Jay Stines, 62

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Jay Edward Stines, 62 of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Sun City.
A Celebration of his life is planned for 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 (a Husker bye week) at the Platt Duetsche Club, 1315 W. Anna, Grand Island. In honor of Jay’s enthusiasm for college football, please feel free to wear your favorite team colors.
Jay was born July 2, 1957, in Evansville, Ind., to James and Dorothy (Kanzler) Stines. The Stines family moved to Grand Island in 1969. Jay graduated from Northwest High School in 1975. He married Loretta Houselog on June 11, 1988.
He worked for Overhead Door Corp. and various Overhead Door distributors in Nebraska, South Dakota and New Mexico from 1977 to 2011. He and Loretta then moved to Aberdeen, S.D., where he managed Dakota Doors until his retirement to Sun City in 2015.
Jay enjoyed the last four years of his life being retired. He did handyman jobs and small construction projects for neighbors and friends as well as doing all the honey do projects and remodeling around his own homes with his BFF brother-in-law, Greg. He also enjoyed a paper route where he threw papers from his golf cart. Jay loved the life that he and Loretta had created in Arizona. Jay chose to be an organ donor, so his body went to the Donor Network before being cremated.
Jay also had a great love for golden retrievers, which he had all of his adult life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family which will then be sent on to Arizona Golden Rescue. It is a non-profit that rescues and places golden retrievers in “Forever Homes.”
Survivors include his wife, Loretta of Sun City; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Rhonda Stines of Kansas City, Mo., and Dr. Mark and Carol Stines of Grand Island; in-laws, Monica and Tim Taber of Doniphan, Greg and Cindy Houselog of Grand Island and Sun City, and Jonette Gakle of Peoria, Ariz; nine nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews as well as his current loyal golden retriever, Buddy.