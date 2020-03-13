Janis Wells, 84

Janis R. Wells, 84, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Derek Apfel, CFC, will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Janis Ruth Wells was born June 20, 1935, near North Loup in Howard County to Melvin J. and Fern H. (Johnson) Wells. She grew up and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1953.
Janis worked as a secretary for Staroska Construction for 30 years.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choirs.
Janis enjoyed trips to Colorado and Wyoming, chuck-wagon dinners, watching sports, horseback riding, country music, and reading books upon books.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jayna Wells of Madison; four grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Elena Wells of Lincoln, Aleisha and Alan Bohaboj of Howells, McKenna Wells and Calvin Sims of Norfolk, and Zachary Wells of Norfolk; seven great-grandchildren, Gisselle Wells, Aaden Wells, Maya Wells, Ethan Wells, Boston Bohaboj, Turner Bohaboj and Konner Bohaboj; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gene Wolfe of Arizona; and one brother and sister-in-law, Neale and Carole Wells of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Wells; and two brothers, Bob and Gene Wells.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com