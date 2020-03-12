Janis R. Wells, 84, of Grand Island died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Derek Apfel, CFC, will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home.
