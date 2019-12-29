Mary Jane “Janie” Larsen, 78, of Grand Island, formerly of Burwell, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Alan Petersen will officiate.
Janie was born Dec. 9, 1941, at Burwell to Elmer and Bernice (Schulz) Brockman. They lived on a farm southeast of Burwell. She went to grade school at District 14 and graduated from Burwell High School with the class of 1960. When she was a child, she had cats, dogs and her horse, KOKO. Janie enjoyed listening to the music of Elvis Presley and Guy Lombardo. She worked for “Jupe” Anderson at Anderson’s Grocery Store after graduation.
Janie met and married her best friend and the love of her life, Gary Larsen, on Dec. 3, 1961. They lived on a ranch 13 miles east of Burwell. Their daughter, Janet, was born in April 1967. Janie enjoyed the ranch life, working alongside her husband in caring for their Hereford cattle. She also enjoyed going to dances and sewing most of her clothes.
Janie worked in the office at the Ericson Sale Barn when it first opened and she also worked at Johnson’s Store in Burwell. She served on the election board for 30 years at the District 4-M school house. Later in life, she enjoyed embroidering, crocheting and making wooden crafts. In April 2011 Janie and Gary sold their ranch and moved to Grand Island.
Janie is survived by her husband, Gary Larsen of Grand Island; her daughter, Janet Sanders of Burwell, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Brockman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Burwell Ambulance Supply Fund.