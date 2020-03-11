Janice E. Shafer, 68, of Grand Island died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center with family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Janice’s obituary.
More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Shafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.