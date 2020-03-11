Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WITH TEMPERATURES NEAR TO BELOW FREEZING, A FEW SLICK PATCHES ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON BRIDGES AND SIDEWALKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&