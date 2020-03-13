Janice Shafer, 68

Janice E. Shafer, 68, of Grand Island, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka and the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Janice’s obituary.
Janice was born June 12, 1951, in Ogallala, the daughter of Orville Lee and DeLois Marjean (Madison) Garrard. Janice grew up and received her education at Scottsbluff High School, graduating in 1969. Janice married William “Dean” Shafer on Nov. 23, 1968, in Scottsbluff. The couple lived in Grand Island. Janice was employed by the Thompson Company as their credit manager until her retirement in 2015.
Janice enjoyed her family and time spent with them, playing the slot machines, and traveling.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Cathedral Ladies, Does Drove 147-Elks Lodge 604 and the National Association of Credit Managers.
Survivors of her immediate family include her husband of 51 years, William “Dean” Shafer of Grand Island; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tamra and Mike Swartzel of Clive, Iowa, and Dawn and Bill Arnold of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Mary Jeanne Arnold, Madisyn Swartzel and Delaney Swartzel; her twin sister and a brother-in-law, Janet and Bill Pierce of Gering.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Gene Winchell; and a brother, Kenneth Garrard.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date or to Hope Harbor.