Janice Shafer, 68

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY... .A WEAK WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. MOST LOCATIONS WILL MEASURE BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF SNOW...BUT A FEW SPOTS WEST OF HIGHWAY 281 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA COULD SEE UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS WILL NOT BE EXCESSIVE WITH THIS SYSTEM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT FRIDAY EVENING INTO SATURDAY TRAVEL. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A WET SNOW WHICH WILL MINIMIZE BLOWING AND DRIFTING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&