LINCOLN — Janice Gossin, 85, of Lincoln passed away in Lincoln on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 85.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Savior Lutheran Church, 4710 N. 10th St., Lincoln, with Pastor James Irwin officiating. Graveside service will be at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Grove Cemetery at Indianola.
Visitation with family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln.
Janice was born July 30, 1934, in Grand Island. She grew up on a farm north of Cairo and graduated from Cairo High School in 1951. She died Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by the family she loved so well. Loving wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt, and friend. Homemaker supreme, hospitality expert. School Kitchen Assistant, Calvary/Messiah Lutheran School and Lincoln Lutheran.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John; daughters and spouses, Pam (Victor), Jill (Dave), Pat (Bob), Paul (Chris), and daughter-in-law, Arla; sister, Jackie (DeWayne); brother-in-law, Dave; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Viola Steinke; son, Jeff; and sister-in-law, Sonja.
Memorials to Metropolitan Community College Foundation — Jeff Gossin Scholarship Fund, Eastmont Foundation — Staff Scholarship Fund, or to Holy Savior Lutheran Church.
The family thanks the staff members of St. Croix Hospice and of Eastmont for the loving service they provided to Jan while she was in their care.