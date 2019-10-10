Janet Jo Frear, 65, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home
A Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating.
Janet was born on April 28, 1954, in Oxford to James A. and Shirley J. (Strickland) Frear.
She graduated from Aurora High School and from the nursing program in Fairbury as a Licensed Practical Nurse. After her nursing career she worked and retired from Case New Holland in Grand Island.
Janet was a member of the Central Nebraska Humane Society and the National Rifle Association. She was an amazing artist and loved all animals. She also loved to travel and was an avid walker.
She is survived by her brothers, Steve Frear of Dannebrog, Roger (Jackie) Frear of Savannah, Mo., Ken (Nancy) Frear of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Rod Frear of Lincoln; sister, Pam (Ed) Frear-Otalora of Elizabethtown, Ky; aunt, Alta of Ogallala; uncle, Jack of Oxford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.