JUNIATA — Janet Lee (Johnson) Hedlund, 86, of Juniata passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Janet was born in Hastings on Nov. 8, 1933, to Manley A. and Opal P. (Armstrong) Johnson. Her first years were spent on the family farm near Heartwell. Following her mother’s death when she was 6 years old, Janet’s aunt, Ingle Johnson Brownfield, left the missionary field in Africa and returned to live with Janet and her dad. They moved in 1948 to Juniata, where Janet resided for 68 years. Janet graduated from Juniata High School in 1952. She was married to William “Bill” A. Hedlund on May 29, 1960.
Janet was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was on the memorial committee, and provided many snacks for fellowship following church services. Janet enjoyed sports, playing basketball, softball and was on a bowling league for many years. Janet worked at Hested’s Variety Store as the lunch counter manager, at Geyermans/Crowleys women’s clothing store, and retired from the Hastings Regional Center.
Janet enjoyed traveling from coast to coast, going on walks with her dogs, playing Bingo, water-exercise classes at the YMCA, and going out for lunches with friends. Janet enjoyed spending time with her family and she was their biggest cheerleader. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her three daughters.
She will be remembered for being as generous as she was kind. “A mother’s love is a special love that will live forever in the hearts of her children.”
Janet is survived by her daughters, Reneé Wademan (James) of Blue Hill, Melanie Klatt (James) of Hastings and Janel Sweley (David) of rural Blue Hill; eight grandchildren, Amanda Bennett, Benjamin Wademan, Emily Klatt, Abigail Klatt, Dalton Sweley, Aubry Sweley, Stetson Sweley and Spur Sweley; four great-grandchildren, Melori Bennett, Alexis Bennett, Thea Wademan and Lauren Wademan; sister-in-law, Verla Bruns; and many friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on May 24, 1994, and her parents.