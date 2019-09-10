CENTRAL CITY — JaNell M. Rutten, 83, of Central City, formerly of Palmer, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Bryan LGH Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson and Cheryl Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church in Palmer.
Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.