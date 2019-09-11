CENTRAL CITY — JaNell Merle Rutten, 83, of Central City, formerly of Palmer, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Bryan LGH Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson and Cheryl Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
JaNell was born in Palmer on April 21, 1936, to Theodore G. and Nellie (Hiett) Rutten. She was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Palmer and attended school at Districts 63 and 31 near Palmer. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
JaNell lived on the family farm north of Palmer until her parents passed away. She then moved into Palmer. Although she missed living on the farm, she enjoyed walking uptown and visiting with neighbors. She also liked to bake and would share her baked goods with the church. She was an avid supporter of the New York Yankees and Husker football.
In 2001, JaNell suffered a stroke and moved to Central City Care Center. While there, she enjoyed helping her roommates, playing bingo, singing with music groups and watching “Jeopardy.” JaNell also enjoyed visiting her sister, Joyce, in Colorado and loved the mountains.
Those left to cherish JaNell’s memory are sisters and brother-in-law, Janice Kurz of Palmer and Joyce and Bud Hunizker of Fort Lupton, Colo.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted and Barbara Rutten and George and Paula Rutten both of Palmer; and numerous nephews and nieces.
JaNell was preceded in death by her parents and sisters and brothers-in-law, Joann and Bill Blaine, Jean and Fritz Schlueter, Juanita and Dick Maria, and Walter Kurz.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church of Palmer.