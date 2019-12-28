‘Jan’ McMullen, 80

Janice “Jan” L. McMullen, 80, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home on Christmas Day 2019 with her family and her dogs at her side.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Janice.
Jan was born Oct. 27, 1939, at Denver, Colo., the daughter of LeRoy and Rhea (Schroll) Kutschkau. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Donald McMullen on June 9, 1957. This union was blessed with four children, Steven, Terri, Kristine and Donnelle.
Jan was a seamstress, a member of her children’s PTA, a room mother and a Girl Scout Leader. She owned a cleaning business for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Platt Duetsche and the Eagles Auxiliary. She was also a member of an Extension Club for 62 years, which was a unique club of friends who still meet once a month. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Steven McMullen, Terri and Michael Dickinson, Kristine McMullen and Donnelle Halm, all of Grand Island; her grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Bute, Carly Cummings, Bridget Wright, Tracy Cummings, Jeremy and Adriana Halm, Stephanie and Clifford Crosby,Matthew and Chelsey McMullen and Michele Cummings; and her great-grandchildren, Augustine, Bryce, Ian, Aniyah, Alexsys, Christian, Camry, Kash, Gracie, Sawyer, Stella, Brooklynn, Barrett, Jameson, Truett, Adrian and Charlotte, and soon-to-be Jaxson. She also will be remembered by her two wonderful nieces and their husbands, Rhea and Dave Runge and Kim and Jeff Mitchell, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Ron) Hyde; and her best friend, Delbert Tagge.