CALLAWAY — James J. Woodward, 80, of Callaway passed away at his home in Callaway on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Due to the current restrictions, a private family graveside service will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
James was born to Jesse and Frances (Foran) Woodward on Aug. 30, 1939. He was raised by his grandparents in a soddy north of Callaway. He graduated from Callaway High School in 1958, and was drafted in the Army and stationed in Vietnam.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, James did various jobs and trucked most of his life until he retired and lived in various areas.
On Dec. 19, 2007, he married Letha (Rowedder) Cool. James had a daughter, Nellie Treadway, from his previous marriage.
Survivors are his wife, Letha; daughter, Nellie Treadway; stepchildren, Charles Cool, Brenda Lang, and Patsy Traudt; and four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Mary Frances Huff; and numerous uncles and aunts.