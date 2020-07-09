BURWELL — James Wilsey Roberts, 92, of Burwell, died June 25, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Jim’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Burwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport and Pastor Serene Samuel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the new American Legion building or the Burwell Fire Department.
Jim was born March 4, 1928, in Fall River County, S.D., to Mayfield and Rita (Wilsey) Roberts.
Jim married Laura “Scotty” Schildhauer on June 20, 1947, in Chadron.
Jim is survived by his wife, Scotty Roberts, of Burwell; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ken and Beth Roberts of Hildreth, Doug Roberts of Pueblo, Colo., and Dewy and Melodie Roberts of Burwell; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Barb Roberts of Cambridge.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Vic, Wib and Wayne; three sisters, LaVon, Roberta and Hilda; and three nieces.