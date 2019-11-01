COLUMBUS — James Pensick, 73, of Columbus took his last breath on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
He left behind his daughters, Kim and Theresa; his sons, James and Jason; and his sisters, Geraldine, JoAnn and Margie. He also left behind his grandchildren, Jessica, Carmen, Joey, Jeremy, Jamie, Joslynn and Walker.
He was a different person for different people. If you just needed to bend an ear, he would listen, if you had a broken appliance or vehicle, he would tinker with it for you. If you just needed someone to go look for a used treasure, he would go look with you and, if you just needed his quiet strength to be there, he would.
I hang on to the things he taught me — like sometimes the treasure you were looking for was the time you spent together just looking. Or you have to let your children go their own way, whether you like it or not, but don’t be surprised if he is driving a few blocks back just to make sure you can go your way safely.
That sometimes well-used things are as good as new things, sometimes better because they already proved they can last. That a strong will is sometimes the only thing that will get you through a long journey. That even if you are mad or disagree with family, they are still there rooting for you to get through it all. He was strong, he was quiet and he enjoyed whatever he had for as long as he had it.
I thank God or the stars or whatever made him my Dad because he taught me things that I have needed and will continue to need all my life that no one else could have taught me. Also, I thank him for the strong will I have because I saw that he is where I got mine from. I’m also sorry that he had to deal with that strong will he passed on to me!
Cancer sucks; love each other. That is what matters.
His wishes were for no service. To pay respects, send all donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.