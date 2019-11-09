LONG PINE — James W. Newport, 84, formerly of Long Pine, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village in Hastings.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Long Pine Fire Department in Long Pine. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Jim Newport was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Red Willow County to Alvin and Mildred (Dutcher) Newport. He attended Trenton High School, graduating with the class of 1952. On Feb. 6, 1953, Jim was united in marriage to Beverly Nickels in McCook. To this union four children were blessed: Don, Ron, Lee and Linda.
James moved to Ainsworth from Hitchcock County in 1966. He farmed all his life in the Ainsworth and Bassett area. Jim will always be remembered for his ability to fabricate anything on the farm. His family and church were very important to him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Beverly Newport of Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna; children, Don (Barbee) Newport of Westminster, Colo., Ron (BillyAnne) Newport of Omaha, Lee (Sherry) of Grand Island, Linda Newport and wife, Laurie Consbruck of Lincoln; brothers, Norman (Joan) Newport of North Platte, Bill (Brenda) Newport of Clayton, N.C.; sister, Gwen Gallup of Weiser, Idaho; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bob Gallup; and nephew, Doug Newport.