James Morrow, 76

ST. LIBORY — James T. Morrow 76, of St. Libory passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, with visitation one hour prior to services at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. James Garfield will be officiating.
Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia following the services. Military honors will be provided by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Memorials are suggested to Scotia EMTs, Scotia Fire Department or Happy Jack Chalk Mine.
James was born July 4, 1943, near Ericson to John and Monica (Wray) Morrow. He was raised on the farm north of Scotia and attended North Loup Schools and graduated from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1964.
James entered the U.S. Army right after high school. He was a dog handler for the military police in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1966. James then joined the U.S. Navy in 1967, and became a Seabee, serving until 1969, with an honorable discharge.
James was United in marriage to Sheryl A. Petersen on Aug. 31, 1967, in Ord.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and a member of the Honor Guard. He also helped with the Legion District Baseball Tournaments in St. Paul.
James worked for Firestone Retread in Grand Island until it closed. He then worked for Mead (Hoppe) Lumber in Grand Island for 30 years before retiring.
He enjoyed reading, fishing, playing cards and bowling.
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl of St. Libory; one daughter, Christina Morrow of Norfolk; one son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Barbie Morrow of Grand Island; two grandchildren, Austin and Aaliyah Morrow; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Peggy Morrow of Ashton and Bob and Judy Morrow of Norfolk; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary and Tony Kvetensky of Grand Island and Joann Reents of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Monica; an infant sister, Patricia; and three brothers, Larry, Jack and Jerry Morrow.