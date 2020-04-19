ST. PAUL — James “Jim” A. Kasson, 83, of St. Paul, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim had been ill with cancer the past several months.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 people or less at public gatherings. To honor Jim, the family is requesting friends to drive by their home, 1408 Seventh St., in St. Paul to honk and wave at the family who will be outside from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.
In accordance with the CDC recommendations due to the corona virus, private family graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Father Rayappa Konka will officiate. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s (in memory of his daughter), Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Center, or the Wolbach Fire Department.
Jim was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Ord to Charles and Hilda (Meese) Kasson. He was raised on the farm. Jim attended grade school at a rural school in Greeley County and went to high school in Ord, graduating in 1955. In school, he was active in football and FFA. He was united in marriage to Roberta “Jane” Fairbairn on Nov. 21, 1959, in St. Paul. They were blessed with five children whom they raised on the farm north of St. Paul in Howard County. They had Carolyn for only 16 short months, but Jim cherished her memory for his entire life.
Jim always had a few minutes to visit and tell stories or lend a hand to anyone who needed him. They milked cows for many years having a class A Dairy Farm. They farmed for many years and in later years had a cedar tree cutting business. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, Feeders & Breeders, Howard County Fair Board, Knights of Columbus, the NHA (Nebraska Hereford Association) and won the Commercial Cattleman of the Year Award in 2001 and the Flyers Club of St. Paul, and was the director of Mid America-Grade A Dairy. He was a charter member of the Elks Club in Ord. In 2016, they moved into St. Paul to semi retire.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; sons, Russell (Sandra) Kasson and Thomas Kasson of St. Paul; daughters, Kayleen (Gene) Placke of St. Libory, Sharon (Bob) Bean of Platte City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Isi Meyer of Scotia; brothers, Charles (Shirley) Kasson of Dearborn, MI, Henry D. (Ruby) Kasson of Trenton, Ill., John (Phyllis) Kasson of St. Paul; brother-in-law, Donald McClellan of Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hilda; daughter, Carolyn; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Leslie and Alice Fairbairn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bert Meyer, Arlene (Carl) Henningsen, Marge (Mike) Schmidt, and Delores McClellan.
