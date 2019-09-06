James E. “Jim” Zahm, 84, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village, in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Revs. James R. Golka and Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will greet the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.