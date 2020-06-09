ST. LIBORY - James P. “Jim” Wieck, 79, of St. Libory, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a long battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
A drive by to show support to the Wieck family will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday through the circle drive in front of the church, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.
The vigil and Mass will both be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing will be followed and everyone is asked to wear a facemask if attending the vigil or Mass.
Memorials are suggested to St. Libory’s Catholic Church and Grand Island Central Catholic. It is also recommended that friends mail their cards and memorials to the family or bring them completed to the church.
A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.
James P. “Jim” Wieck was born on Feb. 20, 1941, in Grand Island to Alfred P. and Mildred A. (Rock) Wieck. Jim attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and St. Mary’s High School before graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in 1959. He grew up on the family farm in Hall County, was an active 4-H member, farmed, and raised cattle.
Jim married Ann Warner of Greeley, on Feb. 15, 1969. They lived in Grand Island for the first few years of their marriage. In 1972, they moved to St. Libory, where they farmed and raised their four children.
After several years of farming, Jim and Ann opened J & A Specialties, Inc., a commercial roof and floor coating business that continues to operate. From 1994-2018, they owned and operated J & H Athletic Equipment Reconditioning, recertifying football helmets for teams across the United States.
Jim was well respected, very personable, and never knew a stranger. He was affectionately known as “the old crab” by employees, friends, and family. Jim was a board member of the Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District for 34 years; the president of St. Libory District #118 school board for nine years, and a NC+ seed corn dealer for many years. He was a passionate fan of John Wayne, the Green Bay Packers, RFD Network, and all things college sports.
Jim’s faith and family were central to his life. He was an active member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Sts. Peter & Paul Council #1918, and an avid supporter of Grand Island Central Catholic. Jim faithfully watched EWTN and was instrumental in the expansion of Spirit Catholic Radio in the Grand Island area. Jim followed his children in everything they did, and his grandchildren were the apples of his eye.
Jim is survived by Ann, his wife of 51 years; children, Cathy Wieck of St. Libory, Bob Wieck and Casey Harvey of Grand Island, Christi and Matt Stepanek of St. Paul, and Carol Wieck of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren, Mattilyn, Carly, Annie, and Jamie Stepanek, and Henry Wieck; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Joyce Wieck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Leona Warner, Ed and Judy Warner, Bob and Mary Warner, Jim and Mary Jean Campbell, Mike and Nancy Dvorak, Tom Warner, Bruce and Marian Lammers, Chris and Ellen May; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred P. and Mildred Wieck; infant twin brother, Eugene; sister, Patsy; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine Wieck; parents-in-law, Harold and Imogene Warner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Warner.