BELLEVUE — James “Jim” Stalker, 83, of Bellevue passed away peacefully March 17, 2020.
Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date due to the coronavirus mandates.
Memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion.
Born in Albion on Feb. 4, 1937, Jim spent most of his adult life and professional career as a teacher and football coach at Grand Island Senior High in Grand Island, where he taught 38 years.Jim was an avid fisherman, enjoying fishing trips over many years with friends and family along the way.
Jim was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion, and previously at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. Jim will be missed for his dry wit and gentle and generous spirit, a coach to the end.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; children, Sue (Rick) Knott, Mike (Anne) Stalker, Tim (Tammy) Stalker, and Kathie (Steve) Garabrandt; grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley (deceased) and Emily Knott, Michelle and Jeff Stalker, Henry Stalker, Chris, Laura and Emma Garabrandt; and great-grandson, Jude Knott.